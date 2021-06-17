Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Recent rain could impact crop outlook

By Alexander Simone News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week's rain brought a large amount of precipitation to St. Joseph, but local farmers saw a broad range of water levels. Some had had less than a quarter of an inch, while others had a few inches. That complicates the outlook moving forward, said Wayne Flanary, Buchanan County Extension...

www.newspressnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Buchanan County, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Saint Joseph, MO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Yield#Crops#Standing Water#Soybeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Fruit Splits: Increased Rain Could Lead to Problem in Blueberry Crop

Increased rainfall in Georgia has blueberry industry experts and farmers concerned about a repeat of last year’s fruit splits. Jonathan Oliver, University of Georgia (UGA) assistant professor and small fruits pathologist, explains how increased moisture damages the fruit that’s still left to be harvested. “Once the berry is really ripe,...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Farmers and Crops Welcome Recent Rains, as Drought Deepens for Others

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- If you ever needed evidence that life isn't fair, the radar maps from the storm systems that have moved across the country this past week should suffice. For some, the blasts of wind-driven rain were a well-timed tonic, refilling parched topsoils and giving heat-stressed crops a...
Agriculturemountainviewtoday.ca

Foothills farmers looking for rain to save crops

A lack of rain in the Foothills could have some farmers looking for options to feed their cattle this year. A dry, hot and windy spring has taken its toll on hay crops in most of southern Alberta, which are producing lower than average yields. Phil Rowland, who keeps cattle...
Environmentkrwc1360.com

Lack of Rain Continues to Hamper Crop Development

The hot, dry weather continues to strain crop development here in Wright County and across much of the upper Midwest. Stephanie Ho has a complete report in our Thursday on-air news on KRWC. Though there is a chance for some shower and thunderstorm activity in our forecast, no consistent showers...
AgricultureKanabec County Times Online

Rain welcome on dry crops

The Father’s Day rain was a welcome relief to the abnormally dry conditions that farmers have been experiencing this May and June. Hopefully, it is the start of better moisture and growing conditions to come. Abnormally Dry. Rod Greder, University of Minnesota Extension Pine County agriculture educator said that the...
Winona County, MNwinonaradio.com

Dry Weather Impacting Winona County Crops

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A continued dry stretch of weather is starting to impact crops in the Winona area. “As far as corn in the good to excellent rating we are now at 50%,” said Winona County Farm Service Agency Director Jon McRae. “This time of year, that’s concerning. That means we’ve got half of our crop in a poor rating.”
Iowa StateMuscatine Journal

Drought conditions persist in Iowa. Recent rains are helping, though

DES MOINES — Much of Iowa is facing moderate to severe drought conditions, but timely and beneficial rains have at least stabilized conditions for stressed crops, farmers and gardeners. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday shows severe drought for a larger part of the state — 44% versus about...
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Farm owner warns severe thunderstorms could harm crops

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Northeast Missouri and parts of Illinois are bracing for a chance of overnight flash flooding. Crop specialist and Mill Creek Farm Owner Mike Roegge said intense, excessive rainfall is never helpful to farmers. "We're hoping it doesn't have those heavy rains that you mentioned earlier. Nice gentle rains are great, but these heavy rains that we've been getting are no good for anybody."
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

NWS Phoenix: Weather outlook shows more rain chances for the region

PHOENIX - Officials with the National Weather Service say odds are "looking pretty heavily tilted" towards a wetter than normal period, starting next week, in Arizona. In a post to its Facebook page, NWS officials posted a six-to-10-day outlook for precipitation probability, as well as an eight-to-14-day outlook for precipitation probability, both of which, they say, show favorable odds towards a wetter than normal period.
Environmentthetrumantribune.com

USDA Crop & Weather Report

Continued hot, dry weather advanced crop development yet reduced soil moisture and crop condition ratings during the week ending June 20, according USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Field activities included mowing out ditches. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 26% very short, 46% short,...
Fargo, NDperhamfocus.com

WeatherTalk: Even with recent rain, the drought continues

Sunday's rainfall was a nice, gentle, steady, soaker — the kind corn, beans, and lawns all like. Summer rains produce wide differences in rain totals, and this June is not an exception. Fargo officially received 1.07 inches and Grand Forks 0.44 inches, representative of the varying amounts around the region. The area around Fargo and points west along and just south of I-94 out past Jamestown are now wetter than average for June so far. A few bullseyes have received more than double the average.
Iowa State951thebull.com

Recent Rains Not Enough for North Iowa Crops

Recent rains within the past week are still leaving north Iowa farmers lacking for the precipitation they really need for good crop growth. ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol with the Borlaug Learning Center says, in the last three months, the area has fallen well short of the average rainfall of about 10 inches normally received during that period.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as U.S. Midwest rain seen boosting crop health

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest pushed corn and soybean futures lower on Tuesday, traders said. New-crop December corn, which tracks the crop that farmers will harvest in the fall, notched the biggest decline. The contract sagged 3.2% as the storms are expected to provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture just as the crop enters its key development phase.
Agriculture1380kcim.com

We Got Rain, But Not Enough To Stop Decline In Crop Conditions

Rain finally fell in many areas of the state this past week, but it wasn’t enough yet. “Iowans have experienced one of the driest starts to June on record,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “Timely and beneficial rain fell across parts of the state this weekend, bringing some relief after a long stretch of hot and dry days. Rainfall totals were not enough to make up for the precipitation deficits that have accumulated over the past year. The silver lining is that forecasts show a cooler and wetter pattern setting up over the next week as we enter a critical period for crop development.” Topsoil moisture levels are still 64 percent short to very short and subsoil moisture is at 69 percent short to very short. According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, there were still six days suitable for fieldwork in the week ending June 20, which included spraying post emergence herbicides, side dressing nitrogen and harvesting hay. Crops are exhibiting signs of stress from that lack of adequate precipitation and the high temperatures. Corn conditions dropped seven percent over the past week to 56 percent good to excellent while soybeans were down four percentage points to 57 percent good to excellent. The full report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
Rochelle, ILAshton Gazette

Area farmers hope for rain after recent dry spell

ROCHELLE — Dean Svela recalls farming being different when he was a kid. Things were “general” with the weather. It would storm in Iowa or southern Minnesota and that rain would work its way into a nice shower in the area. Things have changed since then for the Steward-area corn, soybean and cattle farmer.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Did Rain Help Crops?

Temperatures were above normal this past week and dry conditions continued. Wisconsin did report significant rainfall on Thursday and Sunday in various spots, but it’s too early to tell how crops and pasture will recover from the dry, hot weather. The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reports corn is 98...
Pitt County, NCWITN

Eastern Carolina crops, plants impacted by all the heavy rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The recent heavy rains are creating challenges for farmers and plant lovers. Pitt County Agricultural Extension agent Mitch Smith says many farm and property owners are dealing with standing water which can be harmful to plants. He says after an abnormally dry spring many plants are now...
Agriculture9&10 News

Cold Front Could Pose Danger To Northern Michigan Crops

With the sudden drop in temperature, hail and frost could pose a danger to crops. Luckily, Northern Michigan has avoided the worst of the cold front, and some farmers are actually pleased with the colder weather. They say that as crops don’t get severe frost, their plants should be fine.
Environmentwdayradionow.com

Weekly Outlook... Weekend Rain Event Totals

Some much-needed rainfall was delivered on Sunday. Most of the region received a quarter of an inch or more. See the image above for local rainfall reports. This is no drought fixer, but it does help tremendously for our local ag community. Fargo received about an inch of rainfall with higher amounts to our north and west. Looking forward to the coming week ahead, mild temperatures today with a NW breeze between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid to upper 60's with partly cloudy skies. More sunshine tomorrow (Tuesday 6/22/2021) with temperatures reaching back into the mid and upper 70's, a few locations will break into the lower 80's. Winds will be calmer as well and turning to the SW. Mid-week the heat returns... lower to mid 90's on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a moderate breeze out of the SSW between 10-25 mph. Into the Late evening and overnight going into Thursday morning, some showers and scattered thundershowers will be possible. The end of our week looks fairly nice, partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80's with a slight chance for some scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday late evening/night, as well as a slight chance Friday afternoon. There also looks to be another slight possibility for some isolated and scattered showers on Saturday but confidence remains low on those actually playing out at this time so stay tuned right here for your full 7-Day forecast available 24/7.