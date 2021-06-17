Recent rain could impact crop outlook

Some much-needed rainfall was delivered on Sunday. Most of the region received a quarter of an inch or more. See the image above for local rainfall reports. This is no drought fixer, but it does help tremendously for our local ag community. Fargo received about an inch of rainfall with higher amounts to our north and west. Looking forward to the coming week ahead, mild temperatures today with a NW breeze between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid to upper 60's with partly cloudy skies. More sunshine tomorrow (Tuesday 6/22/2021) with temperatures reaching back into the mid and upper 70's, a few locations will break into the lower 80's. Winds will be calmer as well and turning to the SW. Mid-week the heat returns... lower to mid 90's on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a moderate breeze out of the SSW between 10-25 mph. Into the Late evening and overnight going into Thursday morning, some showers and scattered thundershowers will be possible. The end of our week looks fairly nice, partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80's with a slight chance for some scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday late evening/night, as well as a slight chance Friday afternoon. There also looks to be another slight possibility for some isolated and scattered showers on Saturday but confidence remains low on those actually playing out at this time so stay tuned right here for your full 7-Day forecast available 24/7.