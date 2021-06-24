Colorado Rockies | Garrett Hampson goes back-to-back

Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI Wednesday against the Mariners. Story went yard in both the fourth and eighth innings to record his first multi-homer game of the season. The effort brought his total on the campaign to eight, three of which have come in his last three games. To this point, Story has delivered an underwhelming .259/.332/.444 line across 262 plate appearances, though he's also chipped in a very valuable 13 stolen bases.