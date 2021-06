The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs from the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night. The Nets are coming off a 114-108 win over the Bucks in game five, a game that Kevin Durant had to take over for the Nets to come up victorious. Will they have enough in the tank to take on an eager Milwaukee team? Giannis and the Bucks will need to bring everything they have tonight if they want to force a game seven on Saturday night.