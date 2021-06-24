Milwaukee Bucks | Kevin Durant (32 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant was interviewed following Brooklyn’s 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. With Kyrie Irving sidelined following a brutal ankle sprain and James Harden still hampered by his hamstring strain, Kevin Durant showcased his talents and put his stamp in the history books, dropping 49 PTS, 10 AST, and 17 REB while playing all 48 minutes. Durant became the first player since Lebron James to play a full 48 minutes in a playoff game, and the first player in playoff history with at least 45 PTS, 15 AST, and 10 REB in a postseason game.