Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Milwaukee Bucks | Jrue Holiday (21 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCKb9_0aXzgtFA00

Jrue Holiday (21 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets, 06/17/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPopculture

Shaquille O'Neal Walks off Set After Charles Barkley Makes Bold Assertion

Shaquille O'Neal had to walk off the set after what Charles Barkley had to say about an NBA Player. On Inside the NBA, Barkley said that James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is “the best 1-on-1 player I may have ever seen.” As soon as he said that, O'Neal got out of his set and walked off the set.
NBASkySports

Milwaukee Bucks even series with Brooklyn Nets as Kyrie Irving injured

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory on Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 5 Preview: Brooklyn Nine-One-One?

One week ago, the Milwaukee Bucks faced a 0-2 as they left The Big Apple, appearing to have zero answers for the James Harden-less Brooklyn Nets. Today, they’ve made up that ground and return to New York with the chance to steal one on the road and seize control of the series. Did anyone see this coming? Of particular note: in series tied at 2 games apiece, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 82.4% of the time.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 reasons why not worry about Jrue Holiday’s series against Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on June 07, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks free live stream, Game 6 score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NBA playoffs online (6/17/21)

The Brooklyn Nets will again be without Kyrie Irving, but James Harden is available and Kevin Durant is coming off perhaps his best playoff performance so far as the Nets try and close out the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in Game 6. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo keep his team alive and will them to a Game 7 in this second round Eastern Conference NBA playoff series? Game 6 tips off at Fiserv Forum on.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant rips Jackie MacMullan in latest Twitter beef

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has circulated the world of Twitter over the past couple of days. Scottie Pippen came out with some interesting comments on Durant, and the Nets star fired back. Now Durant has ripped into Jackie MacMullan after another report surfaced. MacMullan came out with some comments...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Who can replace Spencer Dinwiddie?

Spencer Dinwiddie has exited the building. Dinwiddie told the Nets on Thursday that he wants to be dealt in a sign-and-trade swap (or let loose entirely) to a team near his hometown of Los Angeles, or a team with enough cap space to offer him a belt-busting contract. According to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...