Milwaukee Bucks | Jrue Holiday (21 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

Shaquille O'Neal had to walk off the set after what Charles Barkley had to say about an NBA Player. On Inside the NBA, Barkley said that James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is “the best 1-on-1 player I may have ever seen.” As soon as he said that, O'Neal got out of his set and walked off the set.
The Brooklyn Nets fell short of championship expectations as James Harden and Kyrie Irving were hampered by injuries at different points in the playoffs. Both stars and Kevin Durant will look to fulfill those expectations next season when they’re fully healthy, but there’s uncertainty whether Brooklyn’s veteran supporting cast will return.
Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory on Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games...
Injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden have flipped the odds on the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks' Eastern Conference playoff series, putting sportsbooks in a unique position where the current favorite to win the NBA title is now an underdog in the conference semifinal round. The Bucks tied the series 2-2...
Odds/Point Spread: Milwaukee (-2) Barclays Center is the venue where and the Brooklyn Nets (48-24) will play the Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) on Tuesday in Game 5 of their series. The series is tied 2-2. Milwaukee opens this contest as 2-point favorites. The O/U is set at 223.5. The Bucks took...
The Brooklyn Nets have upgraded James Harden to doubtful for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Harden is expected to test his injured hamstring in shootaround and has been determined to find a way to get cleared to play in Game 5, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets initially ruled Harden out for the game on Monday.
One week ago, the Milwaukee Bucks faced a 0-2 as they left The Big Apple, appearing to have zero answers for the James Harden-less Brooklyn Nets. Today, they’ve made up that ground and return to New York with the chance to steal one on the road and seize control of the series. Did anyone see this coming? Of particular note: in series tied at 2 games apiece, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 82.4% of the time.
Kevin Durant scored 49 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished 10 assists as the Brooklyn Nets stormed back and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 on Tuesday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals in New York. The Nets, who overcame a 17-point, third-quarter deficit, lead the best-of-seven series 3-2...
The Brooklyn Nets will again be without Kyrie Irving, but James Harden is available and Kevin Durant is coming off perhaps his best playoff performance so far as the Nets try and close out the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in Game 6. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo keep his team alive and will them to a Game 7 in this second round Eastern Conference NBA playoff series? Game 6 tips off at Fiserv Forum on.
Before forcing Kyrie Irving to give up the ball to Bruce Brown in Game 3 - who then missed as open a floater from five feet as you’re going to see - you might have thought Jrue Holiday's performances for two straight games against the Brooklyn Nets had been quite poor.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has circulated the world of Twitter over the past couple of days. Scottie Pippen came out with some interesting comments on Durant, and the Nets star fired back. Now Durant has ripped into Jackie MacMullan after another report surfaced. MacMullan came out with some comments...
The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
