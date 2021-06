Austria take on North Macedonia as Group C begins at Euro 2020 in Bucharest, Romania.Franco Foda is looking to guide his side to their first ever win at the competition and their first game at the tournament against the small Balkan nation presents a glorious opportunity. “We have a very good atmosphere and we have waited for a year for this,” Foda said. “We want to win it at all cost, start the tournament on a positive foot. I feel no pressure and it told the team and the players that we can make history tomorrow and that is...