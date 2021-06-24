Houston Astros | White Sox vs. Astros Highlights - Brantley, Altuve, Toro lead Astros to 10-2 win

1-Run Games: 5-7 AL Batting Average: .275. Team BA Leader: Michael Brantley (.342) Home Run Leader: Jose Altuve (16) Luis Garcia takes the hill tonight for the Astros. He’s 5-1 in his last seven games, lasting a total of 38 2⁄3 innings, allowing 30 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), 11 walks, 44 strikeouts, and five home runs. Garcia has never faced the Chicago White Sox, having only made appearances for the Astros in 2020, when teams were playing in regions. Garcia throws five pitches: 4-seam fastball (46.7%), cutter (21.1%), slider (14.7%), change (9.1%), and curve (8.4%). Average speed on his 4-seam is 93.1 mph, with his cutter coming in as his second-fastest pitch at 85.8 MPH.