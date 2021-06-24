Houston Astros | White Sox vs. Astros Highlights - Brantley, Altuve, Toro lead Astros to 10-2 win

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) You can make a case that Eloy Jimenez is the best hitter on the Chicago White Sox. His bat is as good as any young hitter has ever had in the organization. It is up to him to reach that potential. He also might be the worst defensive outfielder in the history of the sport. He makes mistakes out there that would annoy a high school baseball coach. That lack of outfield skill led to him having a horrible injury during spring training.