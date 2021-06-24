Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Atlanta Braves | Cardinals vs. Braves Highlights - Charlie Morton twirls a gem in 4-0 win vs. Cardinals

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUkDH_0aXySz6j00

Charlie Morton twirls a gem in 4-0 win vs. Cardinals

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFox News

Morton takes no-hitter into 7th, Braves beat Cardinals 4-0

Charlie Morton didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night. Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out, but the right-hander followed by getting Nolan Arenado to pop up and struck out Tyler O’Neill. He allowed singles to Matt Carpenter and pinch-hitter José Rondón in the eighth and was pulled with two outs.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Cardinals put three-game winning streak on line vs. Braves

The Atlanta Braves scored 16 runs in two games against Boston and lost both times. The St. Louis Cardinals scored only seven runs in their three-game series against Miami but came away with a sweep. The two teams open a four-game series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Cardinals have won...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: St. Louis (+125) Atlanta (-161) Truist Park is the site where Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves (30-34, 3rd in NL East) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (34-33, 4th in NL Central) on Thursday. The Cardinals open this game at +125 while the Braves are priced at -161. The O/U has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers will be John Gant and Charlie Morton.
MLBTalking Chop

Morton twirls gem, flirts with no-hitter in 4-0 Braves win

The Braves entered play on Thursday in dire need of two things: a win and a solid outing from a starting pitcher. They accomplished both feats, thanks in large part to Charlie Morton for an outstanding performance that saw him hold the Cardinals hitless through 61⁄3 innings. The Atlanta offense provided enough support for Morton, enabling the Braves to come away with a 4-0 victory in the series opener.
MLBFOX Sports

Braves host the Cardinals following Morton's strong outing

LINE: Braves -182, Cardinals +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Charlie Morton. Morton pitched 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against St. Louis. The Braves are 18-19 in home games in 2020....
MLBtimesnewspapers.com

Thursday’s Game Report: Braves 4, Cardinals 0

It had been a long time since Charlie Morton started a game against the Cardinals and even longer – more than 10 years – since his last win. Signing with the Braves as a free agent over the winter brought him back into the National League and gave him the chance to start on Thursday night – the first time he had faced the Cardinals since Sept. 30, 2015 when he was with the Pirates.
MLBSportsBook Review

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Picks and Odds Analysis

Preseason favorites to win their divisions on the MLB futures odds, it has so far been a struggle for the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves who begin a long weekend series on Thursday. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves. Thursday, June 17, 2021 – 07:20 PM EDT at SunTrust...
MLBWDEF

Charlie Morton Shines on the Mound in Braves 4-0 Win Over St. Louis

ATLANTA (AP) – Charlie Morton didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0. Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out, but the right-hander followed by getting Nolan Arenado to pop up and struck out Tyler O’Neill. He allowed singles to Matt Carpenter and pinch-hitter José Rondón in the eighth and was pulled with two outs. Atlanta led 1-0 in the fifth on Guillermo Heredia’s third homer. Ozzie Albies had an RBI triple in the sixth, and Abraham Almonte followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Cardinals vs. Braves Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Cardinals and Braves play Game 2 of their four-game set Friday...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves' Morton through 6 hitless innings vs Cardinals

The 37-year-old right-hander has struck out six and thrown 72 pitches. St. Louis starter John Gant didn't allow a hit until Ronald Acuña Jr. singled to open the fourth. Freddie Freeman followed with a single, but the inning ended when Austin Riley lined out to third. Morton entered 2-12 with...
MLBFOX Sports

How to win $1,000 on Cardinals vs. Braves for free with FOX Super 6

It is only Father’s Day. But for the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, it is getting late awfully early for their hopes to return to the playoffs. Both teams started action Thursday on the outside looking in. The Cardinals are in fourth in the NL Central, while the Braves, tied for third in the NL East, are staring at a 10-game deficit to the Mets in the loss column.
MLBCovers.com

Cardinals vs Braves Picks and Predictions: Smyly Like You Mean It

The Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, June 19. The Braves won the first two games of this series, with last night’s meeting being a 9-1 beatdown. Will St. Louis turn this series around and get in the win column? Keep...
MLBchatsports.com

Charlie Morton goes seven scoreless as Braves blank Mets, 3-0

Charlie Morton tossed seven scoreless innings and Dansby Swanson swatted a big three-run home run during tonight’s game against the Mets. The three-run shot and the dominant pitching performance ended up being a winning combination for the Braves, as they shut out New York by a score of 3-0. From...
Rome, GAhometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves edged 2-0 by Bowling Green. Atlanta Braves ride Charlie Morton’s near no-hitter to 4-0 win. Big turnout for Model’s Big Blue camp. 300-plus Berry student athletes among the SAA’s 2020-21 academic honorees.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Bowling Green hit two solo homers to claim the two-run victory on Thursday night. The Hot Rods hit one four-bagger...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Fans 11 in dominant win

Morton (7-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Mets, allowing only one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11. The right-hander seems to have figured things out, as Morton fanned double-digit batters for the first time all season while delivering his second straight shutout effort of seven innings or more and sixth quality start of the year. He's also won five of his last six trips to the mound, posting a 2.52 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB through 35.2 innings over that red-hot stretch.