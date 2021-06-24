Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Colorado Rockies | Brandon Woodruff fans 5 hitters

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

Brandon Woodruff takes the mound in Coors Field, and records five strikeouts over five innings against the Rockies

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field
MLBallfans.co

Brandon Woodruff does it all for the Brewers as they take down Arizona, 3-2

Can Brandon Woodruff get any love from the Brewers’ offense? Seriously with the exception of his last start in Colorado and the first start of the year against Minnesota, he has not allowed more than 2 runs in any start. Couple that with the fact that Woody gets the second-lowest run support in MLB, and it makes for a lot of frustration. I guess the key is for the Brewers to score at least 3 runs and hold on. Well that is just what they did this afternoon to the Arizona Diamondback as Milwaukee won 3-2.