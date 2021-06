Brantley went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 10-2 win over the White Sox. All of Brantley's offense came in the first inning to get the Astros up 3-0 on his three-run home run off Dylan Cease. He extended his current streak of reaching base safely to 15 games. The 34-year-old is slashing .342/.386/.548 with four home runs, 24 RBI and 31 runs in 215 plate appearances. His batting average trails only Nick Castellanos (.348) for the best amongst qualifiers in all of baseball.