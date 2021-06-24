Houston Astros | Dylan Cease fans four Astros

The Houston Astros have the No. 1 offense in MLB in runs per game and will look to continue their success when they meet the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Chicago starter Carlos Rodon has a no-hitter to his credit this season and has been lights out with a 6-2 record and 1.89 ERA. Remarkably, he has been better on the road with the White Sox going 5-1 in his starts behind his 1.80 ERA with opponents batting average of .173.