Milwaukee Bucks | Giannis Antetokounmpo throws it down!

As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was roasting the Milwaukee Bucks to a crisp in Tuesday’s epic Game 5 comeback, Giannis Antetokounmpo was getting roasted for not stepping up to the challenge and trying to slow down the scorching-hot KD. As a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, many believe Giannis should have taken on the Durant assignment instead of constantly standing in the corner against Joe Harris. The critics included several other NBA players, including Draymond Green, and this debate is similar to the one had last season when Jimmy Butler killed Milwaukee.