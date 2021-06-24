Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Milwaukee Bucks | Giannis Antetokounmpo throws it down!

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uw9G5_0aXyA8D300

Giannis Antetokounmpo throws it down!, 06/17/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Milwaukee force a Game 7

We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
NBAYardbarker

James Harden is so sick of Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw routine

James Harden has had absolutely enough with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine. Antetokounmpo has a lengthy routine before attempting free throws. He likes to stare at the basket, take a few deep breaths, and practice his stroke before getting the ball to attempt a shot. During Game 6 of the...
NBAUSA Today

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo props for 6/15/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Tuesday for the Milwaukee Bucks, so let’s take a look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s prop bets and lines. The over/under for Antetokounmpo’s points in Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets is 32.5. Antetokounmpo finishes with an average of 28 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Charles Barkley’s brutal assessment of Bucks will make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy and sad at the same time

Charles Barkley has a rather bold prediction that will make Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks fans happy. However, it comes with a rather savage assessment of the team. During the TNT broadcast on Tuesday for the Bucks’ series against the Brooklyn Nets, Barkley shared his prediction that the Cream City squad will win it all. […] The post Charles Barkley’s brutal assessment of Bucks will make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy and sad at the same time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

CJ McCollum Shades Giannis Antetokounmpo After Bucks Blow 17-Point Lead To Nets

On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets returned home for the fifth game in the Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the game turned out to be one of the most important matchups in the 2021 playoffs as well as one of the most historic NBA playoff games of all time. Kevin Durant played all 48 minutes of Game 5 against the Bucks and notched a record-setting playoff triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, which ultimately led the Brooklyn Nets to a six-point win.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks out on guarding Kevin Durant after getting roasted for not doing it

As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was roasting the Milwaukee Bucks to a crisp in Tuesday’s epic Game 5 comeback, Giannis Antetokounmpo was getting roasted for not stepping up to the challenge and trying to slow down the scorching-hot KD. As a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, many believe Giannis should have taken on the Durant assignment instead of constantly standing in the corner against Joe Harris. The critics included several other NBA players, including Draymond Green, and this debate is similar to the one had last season when Jimmy Butler killed Milwaukee.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Nets-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not that guy, and Mike Budenholzer is not that coach

Let’s get this straight right off the top: The Milwaukee Bucks did not choke in their crushing Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, a game which they led by as many as 17 points. They got beat by Kevin Durant, who is so much better than the best the Bucks have to offer that it doesn’t even matter that Kyrie Irving is out and James Harden is basically down a leg.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks really need to figure it out in Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks looked like they were cruising to yet another victory at halftime of Game 5 against the Brooklyn Nets. They were up by 16 points and firing on all cylinders. Then once the second half rolled around, Milwaukee was absolutely dreadful. The team couldn’t score for their lives, letting Kevin Durant single-handily beat them.
NBAWashington Post

With subtle mastery from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks outlast Nets to force Game 7

MILWAUKEE — Subtlety often eludes Giannis Antetokounmpo and his critics. The Milwaukee Bucks forward’s best plays and biggest blunders tend to happen at full speed, whether he’s flying down the court for a transition dunk or bowling over a defender for a charge. His three-point shot unfolds in stages like a love arc in a miniseries, and his free throw routine is so slow and demonstrative that it’s made Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden huff and puff with impatience.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Hawks already faced best player in Joel Embiid, but Bucks' trio led by Giannis Antetokounmpo will pose problems

Jon Chuckery knows the Atlanta Hawks' season has been great, particularly coming off a seven-game series win over the 1-seed Philadelphia. Nobody outside of Atlanta expected the Hawks to even make it this far, and again, the Hawks are huge underdogs going into their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Jon Chuckery believes “the Hawks have an excellent chance to win this series.”
NBAbasketball-addict.com

🎥: Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out Trae Young’s antics in Milwaukee huddle

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was visibly frustrated with his teammates after the Bucks’ defense basically got embarrassed by Trae Young and his antics. The former DPOY had to wake his team up in a dead ball situation, suggesting his team should do a better job in closing out the Hawks’ shooters – especially the […] The post 🎥: Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out Trae Young’s antics in Milwaukee huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses free throw controversy

Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the free throw controversy surrounding him following his Milwaukee Bucks’ 125-91 Game 2 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night. Antetokounmpo often takes several seconds in his free throw routine before attempting his shots at the line. He has been called...