NBA Game Highlights

Milwaukee Bucks | 2-pointer by Jeff Green

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Milwaukee Bucks | 2-pointer by Jeff Green

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

NBAwmleader.com

Jeff Green was also ‘unbelievable’ for Nets vs. Bucks

Who knew that plantar fasciitis helps one’s 3-point shooting game?. This wasn’t the night for Nets 3-point sharpshooter Joe Harris to be Robin to Kevin Durant’s Batman. When the Nets needed someone other than KD to bust out big from deep, it became glue-guy center Jeff Green. As Harris suffered...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Jeff Green Game 5 Postgame Interview | Nets vs Bucks

Jeff Green was interviewed after the Nets eked out a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA journeyman had a stellar performance in the Nets’ win, dropping 27 PTS, 3 REB, and 1 AST. Green spoke on his big performance and Kevin Durant’s historic playoff performance.
NBACBS Sports

Kevin Durant on game-tying 2-pointer that sent Nets-Bucks Game 7 to OT: 'My big ass foot stepped on the line'

For a moment, it looked as though Kevin Durant had won the Brooklyn Nets their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on a 3-pointer over P.J. Tucker with only one second left on the game clock. Had the shot counted for three points, the Nets would have led the Bucks 110-109, and if Giannis Antetokounmpo had missed at the buzzer as he did in reality, Brooklyn would have won the game in regulation. But the officials called the shot a 2-pointer, which was later confirmed by replay. That only tied the score at 109 apiece, and the Bucks went on to win the game in overtime, 115-111.
NBANew York Post

Jeff Green: Kevin Durant will lead Nets to Game 7 win over Bucks

Kyrie Irving is out and James Harden may be compromised, but Jeff Green remains confident the Nets will win Saturday night’s do-or-die Game 7. He says Kevin Durant won’t let it go down any other way. “I believe you guys have seen throughout his career what he’s capable of and...
NBAbettorsinsider.com

Saturday NBA Bucks vs Nets Props: Fats picks Blake Griffin, James Harden, Brook Lopez, Jeff Green, Giannis

3-2 yesterday and although my winning percentage is poor, I'm back in the black due to my betting strategy. I use the term strategy loosely. One game, ?? plays. Still stunned the jazz blew that huge lead against a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard, but at least it gave folks something else to talk about besides the Sixers. What a playoffs – teams can be so good and so bad within minutes. They're like toddlers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Finals Preview and Prediction

After a grueling game 7 win against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Milwaukee Bucks waited to see who their opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals would be. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks had their own battle in a Conference Semifinals game 7. The Hawks...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to victory in critical Game 2 with Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks did themselves no favors in their Game 1 loss against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. Despite this opening matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals taking place on their home floor at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks seemingly lacked energy and urgency throughout. After 48 minutes of action where neither team’s largest lead reached double-digits, the Hawks earned a 116-113 win on the road to kick things off.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from dominant Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks

Jun 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Bucks came out with something to prove in last night’s Game 2 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Losing Game 1 in a close call, the Bucks were as urgent as they came ready...
NBAComplex

Bucks Respond to ‘First Take’ Describing Milwaukee as ‘Terrible’

Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin penned an open letter in response to a First Take segment Wednesday where nearly everyone on the panel was unified in their contempt towards possibly traveling to one of the “terrible cities” that remain in contention for the NBA Finals. Feigin questioned when was the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s honest take on Khris Middleton being the closer

As the NBA Playoffs have slowly unraveled, what has taken form is a prime opportunity for the Milwaukee Bucks to pounce on an unpredictable postseason and win the title. Currently, they lead the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals 2-1. But had it not been for a sensational 4th quarter from all-star Khris Middleton, the Bucks could be sitting in a spot where they are down 2-1 instead of up.