The MLB draft is now less than a month away, and here at Talking Chop we are extremely excited to have a few new names to add to the mix to talk about. We have a ton of upcoming coverage in this draft, and this time it's another update of the mock draft from MLB Pipeline. In the last iteration of this list Pipeline mocked UC Santa Barbara starter Michael McGreevy to the Atlanta Braves at 24th overall. This time they've switched back to a previous projection with two way high school player Bubba Chandler slotting in at the 24 spot.