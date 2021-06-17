Cynthia Erivo To Star In Remake Of Bette Midler’s ‘The Rose’

——— What’s black, white, and downright disgusting? The script of Pink Flamingos, the cult film classic written and directed by the one and only John Waters. Released in 1972, the film was, as its infamous tagline proclaims, “An Exercise in Poor Taste.” Toeing the ever-so-thin line between crass and camp, Pink Flamingos centers on a battle royale among the filthiest townies of Phoenix, Maryland. The lowest of them all? Divine, of course. The alter ego of actor Harris Glenn Milstead, the character Divine was brought to life in the 1960s, but it wasn’t until the debut of Pink Flamingos that the drag star began to garner genuine acclaim for her acting chops. As Divine told Interview in 1988, “Pink Flamingos was one filthy word after the other because it was a $12,000 movie playing up against Superman, which cost $40 million [to make], and something had to be done to get us noticed. It was a gimmick.”