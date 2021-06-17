Cancel
Cynthia Erivo To Star In Remake Of Bette Midler’s ‘The Rose’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat better way for Cynthia Erivo to finally complete her EGOT than by taking on a role that earned Bette Midler an Oscar nomination? Variety reports Erivo produce and star in a remake of 1979 showbiz drama The Rose. A contemporary spin will be put on the original story which...

punchdrunkcritics.com
