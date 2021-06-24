New York Mets | Cubs vs. Mets Highlights - Javier Báez, Kyle Hendricks lead Cubs to 2-0 win

Chicago Cubs vs New York Mets 6/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs will go against the New York Mets in MLB action in Citi Field, NY, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Cubs are currently 38-27, on a five-game unbeaten run, and tied Milwaukee for first place in the National League Central Division. In a 2-0 win against St. Louis last night, Chicago shortstop Zach Davies (4-3) and two relievers collaborated for a 2-hit performance.
NEW YORK — Everything fell apart for Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta in the fourth inning Monday night at Citi Field. Too many pitches were balls out of his hand, and a scoreless game quickly turned into a three-run advantage for the New York Mets. The Cubs couldn’t get going against Mets starter David Peterson and saw their five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss.
NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night. Dominic Smith homered for the...
NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick didn’t slow down as he headed toward home plate. Third base coach Willie Harris emphatically sent him on Eric Sogard’s single to the right-center-field gap with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Citi Field. Marisnick, representing the tying run, was easily thrown out on an aggressive play that didn’t pay off for the Cubs in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.
Taijuan Walker has been the steal of the offseason for the New York Mets and had another amazing start. He struck out 12 to take a second straight game from the Chicago Cubs by a score of 3-2. Walker’s previous season-high was nine strikeouts and he blew right past that for his sixth victory of the season.
Thirty minutes later and I’m just starting to breathe a little easier. Taijuan Walker pitched a gem, Pete Alonso provided all the RBI tonight and Seth Lugo got through a crazy final two innings for the Mets as they held on to beat the Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. It’s...
After striking out 8 of his first 9 batters faced, Jacob deGrom left the game with right shoulder soreness, leaving it up to the bullpen to keep it going. The bullpen allowed only 3 hits alongside solid offensive performances from Kevin Pillar and Dom Smith to lead the Mets to a 6-3 victory.
The final game between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs featured a pitcher’s duel between two sinkerballers. Marcus Stroman took the mound for the Mets and Kyle Hendricks was on the mound for the Cubs. Hendricks was the better pitcher as he shut out the Mets and led the Cubs to a 2-0 victory.
NEW YORK — The need for more innings from their starting pitchers has been a familiar theme this season for the Chicago Cubs. While the bullpen has been dominant, manager David Ross is mindful that it’s a 162-game season. Overworking the relievers in June could have repercussions three months from now.
It didn’t take very long — just five pitches into Thursday’s game in New York — for the Cubs to take a 2-0 lead. Joc Pederson grounded out (two pitches). Kris Bryant singled (first pitch). And then Javier Báez sent Marcus Stroman’s second offering to him out of Citi Field.
Kyle Hendricks allowed two hits over six shutout innings as the Cubs blanked the Mets 2-0 to salvage the finale of a four-game series. Chicago led early on when Javy Báez drill a two-run home run in the first. Craig Kimbrel posted his 19th save. The Cubs host the Marlins in a rare Friday night game tonight.
The Mets entered Thursday’s game looking to finish off a four-game sweep of the Cubs after dominating them in the first three games of the series. Instead, they were absolutely shut down by elite Chicago pitching, as they mustered only two hits and didn’t score a single run, losing by a score of 2-0.
NEW YORK — If there was one thing the Cubs needed besides a victory going into their series finale against the Mets, it was a lengthy outing by their starting pitcher. During the first three games at Citi Field, the Cubs didn’t get much length from their starters with outings of 4 1/3, five and four innings.
Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York, 2-0, Thursday night in New York to avoid a four-game series sweep. Hendricks (9-4) struck out...