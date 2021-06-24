Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by Khris Middleton

MILWAUKEE — With the seconds winding down in the third quarter, Khris Middleton grabbed a rebound and started a fastbreak the other way. Spotting Giannis Antetokounmpo out ahead of him, he lobbed a pass up to his MVP teammate and kept running right to the rim. That turned out to be a wise decision, as Giannis missed an off-balance shot and the loose ball somehow ended up right in Middleton’s hands for an easy layup to beat the buzzer.