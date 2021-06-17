“Somehow, someway,” quarterback snaps will be 50-50 when Broncos open training camp next month
In his 23rd NFL season and his ninth as a play-caller, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is beginning a new experience: A no-doubt quarterback competition. Shurmur had Marc Bulger and Sam Bradford in St. Louis (2009-10), Colt McCoy and Brandon Weeden in Cleveland (11-12), Bradford in Minnesota (’17), Eli Manning with the New York Giants (2018-19) and Drew Lock last year with the Broncos.www.dailycamera.com