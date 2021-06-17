Cancel
Charlie Blackmon’s walk-off single completes Rockies’ sweep of Padres

By Patrick Saunders
Daily Camera
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockies are the ugly Mr. Hyde on the road, but at Coors Field, they’re Edward Hyde, M.D. The San Diego Padres discovered that the hard way. The Rockies beat the Padres, 8-7, on Wednesday afternoon on Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit, no-out, walk-off single to center off Austin Adams. Blackmon’s sixth...

