NBA Game Highlights

Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by James Harden

 4 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by James Harden

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets news: James Harden sends stern warning to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after taking down Celtics

The dust hasn’t even settled on the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round victory over the Boston Celtics and James Harden already has his eyes set on the challenge ahead. After the Nets impressively took down the Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday to clinch the series, Harden made it abundantly clear in his postgame interview that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are on his mind (h/t Malika Andrews of ESPN):
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Nets without Kyrie Irving, James Harden for Game 5 vs. Bucks

The bad news keeps getting worse for the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after star guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 versus the Milwaukee Bucks because of a sprained right ankle, ESPN's Malika Andrews confirmed fellow guard James Harden also won't play Tuesday due to the strained hamstring that's bothered him for over a week.
NBA New York Post

Nets’ James Harden making shocking return for Game 5 vs. Bucks

James Harden didn’t come to Brooklyn to watch. He came to win. The Nets’ All-Star guard won his race to return from a hamstring injury just in time for Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. With Brooklyn’s season teetering on the brink — having lost two games...
NBA prosportsextra.com

James Harden is playing and the Bucks are done

Let’s be honest here, this series should be done already. The brooms should have been out, and the Milwaukee Frauds should have been swept off the floor by now. If Bruce Brown doesn’t try to be prime Kobe Bryant, and Giannis doesn’t commit the closest thing to a crime I’ve ever seen on a basketball court (kidding, incidental contact) then the Nets wrap this thing up in 4. But a bricked lay-up here, a twisted ankle there, and the Nets have their backs up against the wall. Or at least their backs WERE up against the wall, because the savior is coming.
NBA NBC Sports

Report: James Harden to play Nets-Bucks Game 5 barring setback

In the last day, James Harden has gone from out to doubtful to now questionable for Nets-Bucks Game 5. As usual, that upward momentum through the injury report indicates an even higher chance of availability. Shams Charania of The Athletic:. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:. The Nets should answer for listing...
NBA Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

James Harden upgraded a second time, now questionable for Game 5 vs. Bucks

James Harden has played less than a minute in this second-round series vs. the Bucks because of a hamstring injury. But on Tuesday morning the Nets upgraded him to doubtful for Game 5 Tuesday night against the Bucks at the Barclays Center. Hours later, they upgraded him from doubtful to questionable, and the expectation is now that Harden will play in a must-win game to keep the Nets’ championship hopes alive.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Report: James Harden Upgraded to Doubtful for Game 5 vs. Bucks

Injuries have completely derailed the Brooklyn Nets' postseason run. Heading into a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday, they might only have one member of their big three on the floor. After injuring his ankle in the first half of Game 4, Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Game 5 and has no set return date. For the first time since injuring his hamstring in Game 1, there is a positive update on James Harden.
NBA FOX Sports

Does James Harden's return ensure the Nets will advance past the Bucks?

The NBA playoff injury bug has taken two big bites out of the Brooklyn Nets – and while James Harden's surprising return for Game 5 helps make Steve Nash's team whole, it adds a whole new layer of analysis for fans and bettors alike. Harden’s tight right hamstring and Kyrie...