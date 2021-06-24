Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by James Harden

Let’s be honest here, this series should be done already. The brooms should have been out, and the Milwaukee Frauds should have been swept off the floor by now. If Bruce Brown doesn’t try to be prime Kobe Bryant, and Giannis doesn’t commit the closest thing to a crime I’ve ever seen on a basketball court (kidding, incidental contact) then the Nets wrap this thing up in 4. But a bricked lay-up here, a twisted ankle there, and the Nets have their backs up against the wall. Or at least their backs WERE up against the wall, because the savior is coming.