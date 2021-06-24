Cleveland Indians | Francona on Morgan, big bats

Morgan (0-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out nine. Morgan's third big-league outing was easily his best, as he notched career highs with five innings and nine strikeouts while racking up 14 swinging strikes on 71 pitches. He gave up only one run through five frames but tired in the sixth, yielding three straight hits -- including a two-run double -- before he was pulled. The right-hander has been getting an opportunity in the rotation due to injuries to Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (thumb), and he should get another start with both injured pitchers not expected to return until July.