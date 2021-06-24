Cleveland Indians | Francona on Morgan, big bats

Cancel
Indians manager Terry Francona talks about Eli Morgan battling through his start and the offense having a big day in a 10-3 win

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Shane Bieber and his injury will force Terry Francona to be creative

Terry Francona will have to get creative with the Indians after the injury to Shane Bieber. Shane Bieber is out for two weeks with a shoulder strain. The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Indians, who are already dealing with a wildly inconsistent and injury-plagued starting rotation. Losing Bieber right as the summer is kicking off was about the worst possible situation the Tribe could find themselves in. It’s also the perfect opportunity for Terry Francona to show his prowess as a manager.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Terry Francona the right guy to guide Indians through troubled waters

The rotation is in shambles. The lineup too often is in stand-down mode, the current catcher is the backup catcher, backed up by the backup catcher’s backup catcher. The rotation, which until recently was Bieber and Civale and three days of no jolly, is now Civale and four days of no Civale.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Eli Morgan: Shaky against Baltimore

Morgan allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings Thursday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision. Morgan surrendered a pair of solo home runs, which accounted for the majority of the damage against him. However, he showed some signs of promise, backing up his five strikeouts with nine swinging strikes on 67 total pitches. It remains to be seen if Morgan takes another turn through the rotation, though Cleveland is currently missing both Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (thumb).
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Eli Morgan: Fans nine but takes loss

Morgan (0-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out nine. Morgan's third big-league outing was easily his best, as he notched career highs with five innings and nine strikeouts while racking up 14 swinging strikes on 71 pitches. He gave up only one run through five frames but tired in the sixth, yielding three straight hits -- including a two-run double -- before he was pulled. The right-hander has been getting an opportunity in the rotation due to injuries to Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (thumb), and he should get another start with both injured pitchers not expected to return until July.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Terry Francona: Cleveland's Aaron Civale likely 'to miss some time'

Indians right-hander Aaron Civale left last night’s start with an injury to his right middle finger, and it seems it’ll keep him out of action for a while. Manager Terry Francona told reporters (including Zack Meisel of the Athletic) Civale will meet with a hand specialist tomorrow. The club will know more specifics about his condition then, but Francona added they’re “prepared that he’s going to miss some time.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Terry Francona is putting in a Manager of the Year performance

The Indians should see manager Terry Francona with some post-season hardware. Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Indians have a newly injured player. Aaron Civale left Monday’s game against the Cubs with a finger issue on his pitching hand. Considering the Tribe already doesn’t have a reliable fourth or fifth starter, as well as injuries to Zach Plesac and Justin Bieber, you’d think the Tribe would be in panic mode. Nope, not with Terry Francona at the helm.
MLBallfans.co

Indians: Eli Morgan and Triston McKenzie could have “ace stuff”

Eli Morgan and Triston McKenzie of the Indians could have ace stuff. Paul Hoynsie of Cleveland.com does a mail bag article once a week. In that article, he usually touches on all things Cleveland sports. This week he was asked an intriguing question; “Who has the potential to become an ace?” for the Indians. Hoynsie deflected the qusetion and surmized that if guys like J.C. Mejia, Cal Quantrill, Sam Hentges and Eli Morgan became middle-of-the-road starters, then that would still pay devidends. Even if they never become the top guy in the rotation.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Terry Francona gives concerning update on Josh Naylor

Cleveland Indians fans remain incredibly concerned after Josh Naylor suffered a serious injury in Sunday’s game. The Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins showdown had an unfortunate scene on Sunday, as outfielder Josh Naylor was on the wrong end of a brutal collision. Naylor landed awkwardly on his leg/angle and was in a tremendous amount of pain.
MLBPeople

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor Hospitalized After Grisly Ankle Injury During Minnesota Twins Game

Josh Naylor suffered a fracture after colliding with another player during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. The Cleveland Indians left fielder, 24, was hospitalized after an ankle injury, according to Yahoo Sports. Naylor and second baseman Ernie Clement both attempted to catch a fly ball from Minnesota's Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning of the game when they bumped into each other, sending Naylor spinning through the air before he landed on his ankle, twisting it back.
MLBLima News

Indians’ Morgan gets first big league win in 13-5 rout of Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to a grisly injury a day earlier by blasting the Detroit Tigers 13-5 on Monday night. Ramírez connected for a three-run drive...
MLBSandusky Register

Indians' Naylor breaks bone in scary collision

MINNEAPOLIS — Watching right fielder Josh Naylor and second baseman Ernie Clement on a collision course chasing a popup, everyone at Target Field kept waiting for somebody to veer off. They never did. The Cleveland defenders smacked into each other, a scary moment Sunday that left Naylor with a significant...