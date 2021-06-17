Cancel
87.3 percent of Hinsdale South teachers stay put; average earns $109,862 per year

By West Cook News
West Cook News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 87.3 percent of teachers stay at Hinsdale South High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

