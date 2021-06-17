Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

700-pound bronze statue honoring George Floyd unveiled in Newark

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6WjN_0aXsRJVw00

A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd now stands outside Newark City Hall.

The statue was unveiled on Wednesday and will stand outside city hall for at least a year.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in May 2020 by Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer. Newark officials say that Floyd’s death “elevated the ‘Black Lives Matter' movement, which has resulted in an international response, including protests, police reform measures, and the removal of Confederate statues from public parks and racist names from organizations.”

The statue also commemorates the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the United States on June 19, 1865.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
CNN

CNN

511K+
Followers
80K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Statues#Bronze#Racial Injustice#Confederate#Juneteenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CNN to cover July 4th from coast-to-coast

As the nation continues to move toward a return to normal, CNN will celebrate the reopening of the country with a special, live July 4th prime-time program featuring fireworks displays from coast-to-coast and musical performances celebrating the United States' diversity.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Mystery of what caused South Florida condo collapse deepens

(CNN) — The collapse of a high-rise condo tower in South Florida early Thursday morning has left at least four people dead and 159 more currently unaccounted for. Now, as the search for survivors continues, a critical question looms: What caused the building to fall?. Officials are promising an urgent...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The big problem with Supreme Court's cheerleader ruling

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the new podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The week in 15 headlines

This week, President Biden announced he and a bipartisan group of senators reached a long-sought deal on infrastructure, but there are caution signs ahead. Meanwhile, the spotlight remained on the Capitol riot as more January 6 videos were unveiled, the House announced an investigation and the first defendant was sentenced.