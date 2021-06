On Wednesday, June 9, the Midstate Chamber of Commerce was very happy to be part of the Ribbon Cutting Celebration for the opening of the WYSH House. Women and Families Center (WFC) in Meriden has provided services for vulnerable populations in central CT since 1889. Today they are taking steps to provide HOPE for homeless youth by providing a safe and comfortable home for them. Their newest project, WYSH House, provides 12 apartments – along with supportive services - for youth struggling with homelessness. WYSH House is now open and accepting new residents.