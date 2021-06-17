Cancel
Out of memory when trying to allocate trace backend frame storage

By Toivo
polycount.com
 8 days ago

The error you're seeing here is specific to the RTX Accelerated ray tracing back end, which means your 3070 is likely being detected and used. Toolbag 4 requires additional memory when compared to Toolbag 3, especially when using ray tracing. So if you were able to fit your scene into video memory with Toolbag 3, that doesn't necessarily mean you will be able to with Toolbag 4. All assets in your scene must fit into video memory with some additional memory free for the ray tracing system to function. Some things you can try:

