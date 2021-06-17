Out of memory when trying to allocate trace backend frame storage

Thanks to the combination of state-of-the-art accelerators and highly optimized open software frameworks, there has been tremendous progress in the performance of deep neural networks. While these developments have been responsible for many breakthroughs, progress towards solving large-scale problems, such as video encoding and semantic segmentation in 3D, is hampered because access to on-premise memory is often limited. Instead of relying on (optimal) checkpointing or invertibility of the network layers -- to recover the activations during backpropagation -- we propose to approximate the gradient of convolutional layers in neural networks with a multi-channel randomized trace estimation technique. Compared to other methods, this approach is simple, amenable to analyses, and leads to a greatly reduced memory footprint. Even though the randomized trace estimation introduces stochasticity during training, we argue that this is of little consequence as long as the induced errors are of the same order as errors in the gradient due to the use of stochastic gradient descent. We discuss the performance of networks trained with stochastic backpropagation and how the error can be controlled while maximizing memory usage and minimizing computational overhead.