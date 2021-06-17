Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

From Substance to Marmoset

By hasgan
polycount.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am currently exporting textures from Substance Painter 2020 to Marmoset Toolbag 4, and one thing I've been having trouble with is how different the model look in the viewport. Is there a way of getting as close as possible to what I see in substance?. I'm using the same...

polycount.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painter#Marmoset#Textures#Hdri#Pbr Metallic Roughness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
Related
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Art campaign shows the many sides of mental illness

Made of Millions, a nonprofit based in Canada that has a global mission to change public perceptions around mental illness, has commissioned the Florida-based artist Ian Woods to create empathetic work for a new campaign. Shame Shouldn't Be A Symptom features the testimonials of four mental health advocates — Crystal Anderson, Windsor Flynn, Jezz Chung and Jason Rosario — with collaged portraits by Woods.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch Kings of Convenience & Feist’s “Love is a Lonely Thing” video

Kings of Convenience's Peace or Love, their first album in 12 years, is out today, and it features two songs with Feist, who also sang on 2004's Riot on an Empty Street. Both songs, "Catholic Country" and "Love is A Lonely Thing," got their start at the 2018 PEOPLE festival in Berlin, where unique collaborations were part of the appeal. In our interview with Erlend Øye, he told us about how "Love is a Lonely Thing" was created.
Visual ArtPosted by
US 103.1

Rescued David Bowie Painting Will Sell for 10,000 Times its Price

A woman who paid five Canadian dollars ($4 USD) for a David Bowie painting looks likely to make more than 10,000 times that amount when it sells at auction next week. Canadian auctioneers Cowley Abbott have already attracted bids over $50,000 CAD for the 1997 work, which she discovered at a donation center outside a landfill site north of Toronto.
Summerville, SCThe Post and Courier

Q&A with Carole Bruno

Summerville’s Carole Bruno is a self-taught collage/mixed media artist. She has been an exhibiting member of the Carnes Crossroads Artist Cooperative (CCAC) since 2019 and her webpage there is: https://www.carnescrossroadsartistcooperative.com/category/carole-bruno-arts. Carole is also an exhibiting member of the Summerville Artist Guild. Her roots are in folk art which is the...
DesignSmithonian

Did Modernist Master Modigliani Paint a New Portrait Over a Likeness of His Ex?

Thanks to artificial intelligence (A.I.), art lovers can now see a “lost” Amedeo Modigliani portrait as it may have originally appeared, reports Dalya Alberge for the Observer. Earlier this year, Anthony Bourached and George Cann, two PhD candidates at University College London, used A.I. to reconstruct a hidden image of...
Lincoln City, ORoregoncoasttoday.com

The great blu yonder

The Lincoln City Cultural Center has a lot to offer those in search of entertainment. A great big auditorium for live events, studios for art and exercise and, perhaps most importantly now that summer is here, a great big lawn. To take full advantage of the space, Executive Director Niki...
Computerspolycount.com

Cell Shading Marmoset

Hey, the question is pretty easy but the answer may be hella hard (I don't know). The situation is the following: I have a character, I have imported it to Marmoset, now what I want is to not see the Marmoset normal shading but rather a cell shading like the one seen in Sable (
Moviesthepostathens.com

Film Review: 'In the Heights' has style, spectacle, substance

At its core, In the Heights is a story about family and the love shared within, regardless if they share the same blood. A bodega owner, a cab director, a valedictorian, a salon worker and a retired maid have nothing in common on the surface, but they all share and cultivate the same community, bonds and culture. Together they push each other further over the boundaries set for them by society; that is the story being told here.
Visual ArtMOJEH

10 Minutes With… Artist Amy Beager

Artist Amy Beager is most certainly one to watch. Her work was recently acquired by the exclusive Soho House group, and features in private collections throughout Europe, Australia, the US, Taiwan and Canada. A fierce advocate of women’s rights, she is constantly working to ensure female artists are equally represented. Currently exhibiting in five international shows with a solo presentation in collaboration with Banksy under her belt, MOJEH speaks to Amy about her inspirations, artistic flair, and how we can all get a taste of her sweet, colourful spirit.
Yogamysolluna.com

Spring Awakening Meditation

Welcome to our Spring Awakening Meditation. We talked a bit in our grounding meditation about really feeling centered as our energy starts to feel like it’s blooming and flourishing. I would encourage you to do that meditation first to make sure that you feel really grounded within yourself, which is fundamental.
LifestyleAtlas Obscura

Why Rustic Hamlets Host Some of Japan’s Most Striking Modern Architecture

Japanese architecture generally brings to mind one of two images: hypermodern structures that fill crowded metropolises or serene wooden buildings tucked away in placid rural settings. For some remote areas of Japan, however, these architectural worlds collide with bold, modern designs flung deep into the countryside. Perhaps best known among them is Yusuhara, population 3,400, which features hotels, museums, and public buildings from famed architect Kengo Kuma, designer of Tokyo’s striking new National Stadium, built for the 2020/2021 Summer Olympics.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Jumping to Juilliard

While most seniors spent their final year of high school adapting to COVID restrictions, quarantines and a senior year landscape that was nothing like they imagined, certain students’ challenges were unique. Ruth Christopher and Miles Ashe, two St. Louis Public Schools seniors and artists — a double bassist and a...
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Matthew Wong’s Indelible Impressions

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In his brief time as an artist, Matthew Wong (1984–2019) addressed a paradox that haunts artists who work in traditional mediums: how do you accommodate the medium while also becoming yourself. It takes some artists years to become themselves, while others seem to balance traditions and individuality from the outset. Wong belongs to the latter group.
East Hampton, NYdujour.com

Hamptons Art Gallery Guide

East Hampton arts center Guild Hall has lots in store this summer. The first, Alexis Rockman: Shipwrecks, featuring more than 40 new paintings and watercolors by Alexis Rockman, opens June 12 and runs through July 26. Curated by Andrea Grover, Guild Hall’s executive director, these works by the American painter explore globalization, natural disasters, colonization and climate change.
EngineeringWNMT AM 650

Technology helps disabled student play the harp with her eyes

ATHENS, (Reuters) – Alexandra Kerlidou sits in her wheelchair on stage in Athens. With only the shift of her eyes across a computer screen, the 21-year-old fills the air with harp music. The student with cerebral palsy, who cannot use her hands or speak, is playing the “Eyeharp”, gaze-controlled digital...
Retailfreenews.live

Scientists found toxic substances in cosmetics

According to a new study by American scientists, many cosmetics that are widely sold in retail chains contain high levels of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — a potentially toxic class of chemicals that are associated with the risk of developing some serious diseases. The article with the results is published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.
DesignArchDaily

The Architecture of Cantilevers

As a design feature, cantilevers can exist for any number of reasons, as rational results of form-making, impressive feats of engineering, or just unnecessary spectacles. Either way, they often result in buildings that appear both heavy and light at the same time and they present safely precarious situations for their inhabitants. The video describes what cantilevers are as well as some of the structural principles which govern their design like tension, compression, moment, and shear. It also goes over some great examples by architects like MVRDV, Rem Koolhaas, Ensemble Studio, and Richard Rogers. Finally, it concludes with appreciation for structural engineers and lists a few of the ones responsible for some of the most daring of delicate dangles.
Visual ArtNews-Medical.net

A simple computer program could predict people's art preferences

Do you like the thick brush strokes and soft color palettes of an impressionist painting such as those by Claude Monet? Or do you prefer the bold colors and abstract shapes of a Rothko? Individual art tastes have a certain mystique to them, but now a new Caltech study shows that a simple computer program can accurately predict which paintings a person will like.