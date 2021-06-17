Cancel
Harvard, MA

Current & Virtual Events: June 18, 2021

The League of Women Voters of Harvard and the Harvard Schools Trust plan to hold the 49th annual Harvard Flea Market Saturday, Oct. 9, with a rain date of Sunday, Oct 10. Harvard’s giant one-day outdoor flea market, among the largest in the state, features booths filled with antiques, collectibles, furniture, glass, household items, sports equipment, toys, clothing, and more. The event, to be held on the field in front of the library, will be subject to state and local public health and safety guidelines as they develop.

