San Francisco Giants | D-backs vs. Giants - Gausman earns 8th win in 10-3 victory over D-backs

Gausman (8-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six across eight innings to earn the win Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Gausman worked very efficiently and turned in his third start of the season that went at least eight innings. He continues to dominate his opponents, as he's now allowed only four earned runs across his last 36 innings of work. In addition to his eight wins, Gausman has also maintained a 1.51 ERA with a 103:19 K:BB across 89.2 frames on the campaign.