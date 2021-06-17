Cancel
Find Your Light With the 10 Best Desk Lamps

By Cyrus Ferguson
Domino
Domino
 9 days ago
Whether you have a dedicated home office or a small desk nook in a corner of your studio apartment, it’s more important than ever to make your work-from-home space both functional and inspiring. Our philosophy is that if your desk is beautiful, the work you create will be, too (even if that just means a slightly more elegant spreadsheet). One of the fastest, simplest ways to make your workspace more usable and stylish is by upgrading your desk lamp. Proper task lighting gives you the ability to work whenever inspiration strikes and will be a statement piece stylewise. If the idea of online shopping for your office makes you yawn, we’ve got you. Read on for the 10 best desk lamps across a spectrum of styles and price points. With these pieces, you won’t need to burn the candle at both ends—or be left in the dark.

