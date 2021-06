BARABOO, Wis. — Big innings, both those that materialize and others that seemingly vanish, are true game changers. After a slow start, two crooked numbers played massive dividends for the Holmen High School softball team on Wednesday as the Vikings exploded for 12 combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings for a 12-0 six-inning win over Baraboo in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game at Don Pierce Field.