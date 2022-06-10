ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Starz Is on Sale For $3 Per Month For a Limited Time—Get the Deal Before It Ends

By Jason Pham and Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZY1a_0aXkTKTD00

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re a part of the Outlander fandom, you may want to know how to watch Starz for free with one of Starz’s free trial offers. Outlande r, a historical drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s books of the same name, premiered in August 2014 and has become one of Starz’s highest-rated series. But Outlander isn’t the only reason to watch Starz.

Since the network launched more than 20 years ago, Starz has created dozens of original TV shows including P-Valley, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, Blacksails, Power and Vida. As of May 2021, more than 29 million households have subscribed to Starz, and with shows like Outlander , that number continues to grow. Along with its premium cable network, Starz also has its own streaming service, the Starz App, which offers hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jumanji, Bad Boys For Life and original programs like The Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Read on ahead for the current Starz free trial offers, along with other deals the service is offering.

What are Starz’s current deals?

Read on for Starz’s current deals.

Starz’s $3 Per Month Deal



Watch Starz $3+


Buy Now

Starz has a current deal where users can subscribe to the service for $3 per month for six months . The price, which is 66 percent off of the usual rate, saves users about $5.99 per month or $36 in total from Starz’s regular price of $8.99 per month. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Starz’s $3 per month deal .

  1. Visit Starz.com’s Sign Up Page
  2. Enter your information and payment method
  3. Start watching Starz

How much does Starz cost?



Watch Starz $8.99+


Buy Now

Starz costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year , which saves users about $32 compared to the monthly rate. At present, a Starz subscription runs less than other premium streaming services like HBO Max , which begins at $9.99 a month with ads, and Showtime , which runs users $10.99 every month. The streamer also offers promotional deals from time to time, often making it more even more cost-effective than its competition.

How long is Starz’s free trial?

If you’re interested in trying out Starz for free, Starz’s free trial is the best way to do so. While the streamer doesn’t currently have a free trial available, it has offered seven-day free trials in the past. While Starz’s free trial isn’t currently available, viewers can sign up for Starz free trials with Hulu , FuboTV , and Amazon Prime Video . Hulu and Amazon Prime Video currently offer a 30-day free trial, which each include a seven-day free trial of Starz, whereas FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for both services.

How to sign up for Starz’s free trial

Read on for how to sign up for Starz’s free trial on Starz.com, Hulu and FuboTV.

Starz Free Trial With Hulu



Starz Free Trial With Hulu $0+


Buy Now

Hulu offers a seven-day free trial of Starz’s streaming service, in addition to its own 30-day free trial. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Meanwhile, its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial of Hulu , with the option to add a Starz free trial for seven days.

Hulu also offers a live-tv plan, Hulu+ With Live TV , which has access to Hulu’s library of movies and TV shows, along with more than 75 live channels and 50 hours of DVR. Hulu+ With Live TV also offers a seven-day free trial , and costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Starz Free Trial With Amazon Prime Video



Starz With Amazon Prime Video $0+


Buy Now

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Starz in addition to its own streaming service. To sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s Starz free trial , users will need to be Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime ‘s free trial is six months , which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free—which can include seven days of Starz free . After the trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month .

Starz Free Trial With Fubo TV



Starz Free Trial With Fubo TV $0+


Buy Now

Another way to get a Starz free trial is with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial . FuboTV’s free trial offers access to the entire FuboTV list of channels and premium add-ons, which includes Starz. This means that by signing up for FuboTV’s seven-day free trial , users will automatically get a Starz free trial for seven days too. The regular service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

Starz Free Trial



Watch Starz $0+


Buy Now

While Starz doesn’t currently have a free trial, customers can check if a seven-day free trial is available via Starz.com. After the free trial ends, users can subscribe to Starz for $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year (which saves users about $32 compared to the monthly rate.) As for what’s you can expect to watch on Starz, the service offers dozens of Starz original TV shows, including Outlander, Power, American Gods, BMF (Black Mafia Family) and many more. If you choose not to stick with the service, just be sure to cancel your subscription before your free trial offer is up to avoid being charged.

What’s on Starz?

What’s on Starz? Since it first introduced original programming in 2005, Starz has released dozens of TV show and films, most of which are available on its streaming service. Read on for a list of what’s on Starz.

  • Outlander
  • The Girlfriend Experience
  • Hightown
  • P-Valley
  • Power Book II: Ghost
  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan
  • Heels
  • BMF
  • Power Book IV: Force
  • Gaslit
  • Run the World
  • Blindspotting
  • Shining Vale
  • American Gods
  • Black Sails
  • Boss
  • Counterpart
  • Crash
  • Magic City
  • Power
  • Spartacus
  • Sweetbitter
  • Vida
  • Ash vs Evil Dead
  • Blunt Talk
  • Gravity
  • Head Case
  • Hollywood Residential
  • Now Apocalypse
  • Survivor’s Remorse
  • Flesh and Bone
  • Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
  • The Rook
  • The Spanish Princess
  • The White Princess
  • The Dresser
  • America to Me
  • Confronting a Serial Killer
  • Warriors of Liberty City
  • Wrong Man
  • Leavenworth
  • Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham
  • Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
  • After Spring
  • Hollywood One on One
  • Starz Inside
  • Starz Studios
  • The Chair

Sign up for Starz’s free trial at Starz.com .



Watch Starz $0+


Buy Now

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0aXkTKTD00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Click here to read the full article. Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Queen Elizabeth ‘Banned’ Harry & Meghan From Taking Photos of Her With Lili During Their 1st Meeting—Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. Gatekeep queen. Queen Elizabeth banned Lilibet photos from being taken. The British monarch met with her great-granddaughter during her Platinum Jubilee. However, she forbid photos of her and her namesake together. An insider told The Sun on June 7, 2022, that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were denied photos of the long-awaited meeting. “Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.” The Queen met with Lilibet during a private lunch after The Trooping of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Gabaldon
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Free Online

Cast: Ian McKellen Martin Freeman Richard Armitage James Nesbitt Ken Stott. Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit enjoying his quiet life, is swept into an epic quest by Gandalf the Grey and thirteen dwarves who seek to reclaim their mountain home from Smaug, the dragon. Is The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on...
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (June 10)

Like clockwork, another slew of huge new movies and TV shows has arrived on streaming services to clog up your already stacked watchlist for 2022. This weekend is a particularly unique case, mind you, since the headline series – Peaky Blinders season 6 – has already aired in certain parts of the world. The final outing for the BBC-produced show began streaming in the UK way back in February, but now it's finally come to Netflix for overseas audiences to enjoy. Elsewhere, new superhero adventure Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney Plus, while critically-acclaimed sci-fi series, For All Mankind, returns to Apple TV Plus.
TV SHOWS
StyleCaster

Here’s If Lili Met Her Cousins After William & Kate Made ‘No Effort’ to Introduce Them

Click here to read the full article. With her UK debut, every Royal Family fan has this question on their mind. Did Lilibet meet Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids? Royal experts are saying that they probably did not. According to Royal expert Christopher Andersen to Us Weekly on June 9, 2022, the Royal family still has ongoing feuds and did not make any efforts to talk to one another during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili],” Anderson noted that there was “a lot...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Tv Streaming#Ons#Streaming Tv#The Girlfriend Experience#American
StyleCaster

Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez Just Broke Up After 4 Months of Dating Amid His Divorce From Lisa Bonet

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Click here to read the full article. Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Charles Gave Lili the Same Birthday Gift He Got For Kate & William—Here’s the Present They Share

Click here to read the full article. A piece of the family. Prince Charles’ birthday present for Lilibet was extra special. During the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Lilibet celebrated her birthday on June 4, 2022, with her close family sans Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, her grandfather still wanted to give her something to remind her of her Royal roots. In pictures released by The Sun on June 6, 2022, several gifts were unloaded from Harry and Meghan’s private jet. One notable item was a swingset. It’s thought that Prince Charles might have gifted them the swing set, as he gave...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
StyleCaster

Post Malone Just Welcomed His 1st Child With His Fiancée (!!!)—Here’s If It’s a Baby Girl or Boy

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Wife Celebrated Their 1st Holiday Together Days Before His Death—Look Back at His 2 Marriages

Click here to read the full article. He may be Danny Tanner to Full House fans, but to Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, he’ll always be her husband who she lost too soon. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget...
ORLANDO, FL
StyleCaster

Full Moon Horoscopes: The June 2022 Full Moon Wants You To Embrace Your Wild Side

Click here to read the full article. When the moon is full, you can literally *feel* its magical energy vibrating through the air. And although its power may not always make sense, your full moon horoscopes will guide you in the right direction. Beautiful and foreboding, the full moon is a climactic event that always leaves you feeling changed in some way. As a full moon increases the tension and heightens your emotions, it always brings you to a breaking point (one way or another)! Taking place on June 14 at 7:52 a.m. ET, the upcoming full moon will take place...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Kourtney’s Kids Don’t See Travis as a ‘Father’ Figure—Here’s What They Really Think of Him

Click here to read the full article. Bonding forever! Travis Barker is making an impression on Kourtney Kardashian’s kids. A source close to the “blended family” revealed that her kids have a special relationship with their new stepdad. A source told HollywoodLife on June 7, 2022, that Kourtney’s kids with Scott Disick—Mason 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—are slowly getting closer to their mom’s new husband. “Regarding Travis and her children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father. They love their dad so much,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Amazon's Prime Video Series Gets Renewed for Season 2

Amazon Prime Video has finally announced a premiere date for The Outlaws Season 2. The thriller-comedy will be back for viewers outside of the U.K. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. That gives fans plenty of time to re-watch the first season and maybe get some friends on board as well.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

Believe it or not, May is coming to an end in just one week's time. The calendar is ready to flip to June next week, and streaming services are helping subscribers plan for the month ahead by revealing what movies and TV shows are being added to their lineups in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, Amazon's Prime Video service gave subscribers a glimpse into the future, revealing what's in store for the month ahead.
TV SHOWS
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Begins With A Powerful Full Moon, So Hold On Tight

Click here to read the full article. The weather is heating up this week and so is your social life! Your horoscope for the week of June 13 to June 19 is full of ups and downs, but you’ll enjoy every twist and turn. As summer inches closer and closer, you’re getting a little preview of how hot the next few months could get. Thanks to witty Mercury—planet of communication—drifting into flirty Gemini’s air space on Monday, you might even feel like starting summer now! On the same day, a big and beautiful full moon will hang out in adventurous Sagittarius,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Britney Spears’ Wedding Dress Had a 3-Meter Train—Here’s What Else She Wore to Marry Sam

Click here to read the full article. From bride to wife. Britney Spears’ wedding dress was just one of four outfits she wore on her big day. Britney married her fiancé, Sam Asghari, on June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People at the time. “She cried happy tears at some moments.” The wedding was attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, as well as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, and husband, Carter Reum. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart—who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

54K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy