Mets manager Luis Rojas sat down to talk to the media prior to Sunday’s final game with the Phillies and gave an update on a host of topics. Rojas started off by revealing the tentative schedule for Jacob deGrom for the rest of the first half. He is slated to start Thursday in Atlanta against the Braves, July 6th in New York against the first place Milwaukee Brewers, and finally on July 11th against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first half finale. This, however, means that deGrom will miss a potential matchup with Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees.