Kiana Phelps celebrates late qualification for Olympic Trials

Megan McGuire is in her second season with the LPGA as a Tour Media Official. Prior to joining the LPGA Communications team, she worked for Octagon and the New York Islanders. As international players dream of representing their countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, LPGA Tour players have two more events to raise their Rolex Rankings and solidify spots among an impressive and diverse field. The Women’s Olympic Golf Rankings qualification period ends June 28, with the official tournament occurring August 4-7. This week, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is another opportunity for players looking for a final push up the Rankings.