Mario Barrios has had quite a bit of time to reflect on the first loss of his professional career. Just over a month ago, the 140-pound contender attempted to use his size, strength and overall skills to punish Gervonta Davis. The two squared off in Atlanta Georgia at the State Farm Arena with Barrios placing his WBA “Regular” super lightweight title on the line. Despite holding all of the physical advantages, Barrios was dropped multiple times and ultimately stopped in the 11th as Davis successfully moved up two weight classes to dethrone him.