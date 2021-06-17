Q2 Ready to Kick Off its First Home Game

Wait, didn’t we already have this? Isn’t there already a version of Lineage II playable on mobile devices? I can’t keep up with this any more. There are like seven versions of this game now and it’s impossible to tell one from the other because they all have titles so similar it’s like walking into a room full of men named Steve who all inexplicably have the same haircut and business shirt. Whatever. Lineage 2M, it’s in beta testing through November 7th, you can play it on PC with NCsoft’s cross-play app PURPLE, let’s all go back to bed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO