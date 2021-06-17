CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 Ready to Kick Off its First Home Game

By Lisa Brown
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleQ2 Stadium, the new home of Austin FC, is gearing up for the first home game on June 19 against the San Jose Quakes. The Gensler-designed stadium can host more 20,000 fans. Q2 features multiple outdoor spaces where fans can hang out including...

