Broadneck High School Teacher Wins $40,000 VaxCash Prize

A teacher at Broadneck High School is the latest person to claim the $40,000 VaxCash prize.

Katie Limbacher was teaching a class when a representative from the Maryland Department of Health left her a voicemail to inform her that she had won a $40,000 prize in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion. The Broadneck High School teacher and alumni listened to the message a little later in the day.





“I didn’t know whether to believe it or not,” said the 31-year-old Elkridge resident. “I called my husband to see what he thought about the message.”





Her husband Jordan was busy at work when Katie called, and told her that he didn’t have time to talk about it, all the while remaining skeptical about the phone call.





Katie’s mom lives near Broadneck High, so after work, Katie stopped by to talk about the prize.





“My mom didn’t believe it either,” she said.





But Katie and Jordan did some more checking, and eventually they received the confirmation they needed: The good news was the real deal.





The $40,000 win in the June 4 drawing wasn’t the only exciting thing to happen to Katie during the past year. In September, Katie and Jordan got married, and earlier last summer, they got a new puppy.





The newlyweds plan to save most of the prize money to use toward a new house in a few years. They also would like to take a trip to Europe in the future.





Both Katie and Jordan feel strongly about the COVID-19 vaccine.





“Everyone should get vaccinated,” said Katie.





“And not just for the chance to win $40,000,” added Jordan. “It will be nice to get back to normal life.”





“It’s about doing the right thing for others,” Katie said.