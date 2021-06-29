Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkridge, MD

Broadneck High School Teacher Wins $40,000 VaxCash Prize

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pv1h9_0aXhroXi00

A teacher at Broadneck High School is the latest person to claim the $40,000 VaxCash prize.

Katie Limbacher was teaching a class when a representative from the Maryland Department of Health left her a voicemail to inform her that she had won a $40,000 prize in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion. The Broadneck High School teacher and alumni listened to the message a little later in the day.


“I didn’t know whether to believe it or not,” said the 31-year-old Elkridge resident. “I called my husband to see what he thought about the message.”


Her husband Jordan was busy at work when Katie called, and told her that he didn’t have time to talk about it, all the while remaining skeptical about the phone call.


Katie’s mom lives near Broadneck High, so after work, Katie stopped by to talk about the prize.


“My mom didn’t believe it either,” she said.


But Katie and Jordan did some more checking, and eventually they received the confirmation they needed: The good news was the real deal.


The $40,000 win in the June 4 drawing wasn’t the only exciting thing to happen to Katie during the past year. In September, Katie and Jordan got married, and earlier last summer, they got a new puppy.


The newlyweds plan to save most of the prize money to use toward a new house in a few years. They also would like to take a trip to Europe in the future.


Both Katie and Jordan feel strongly about the COVID-19 vaccine.


“Everyone should get vaccinated,” said Katie.


“And not just for the chance to win $40,000,” added Jordan. “It will be nice to get back to normal life.”


“It’s about doing the right thing for others,” Katie said.

Community Policy
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkridge, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadneck High School#Vaxcash Promotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
News Break
Department of Health
Related