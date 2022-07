Whether breaded and stuffed with cheese or deep-fried and wrapped in meat and bacon, each variety of jalapeño popper that’s served at a Super Bowl party or sports bar traces its stems back to 1993 when Anchor Food Products, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of processed snack foods under the McCain Foods umbrella, registered a trademark for the exclusive use of the phrase “jalapeño poppers” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO