Thief River Falls - Joseph DuChamp, 58, of Thief River Falls, passed away on June 13, 2021. A Memorial Service to honor Joseph’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Silver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Thief River Falls, with Rev. Ale Tulu officiating. Burial will follow at Silver Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday at the church.