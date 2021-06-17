England's Rashford hoping to start vs. Scotland at Euro 2020
LONDON (AP) — England hosts Scotland at Wembley Stadium with a second victory in Group D set to secure progress to the round of 16 at the European Championship. Marcus Rashford will be hoping for a starting spot after only coming off the bench in England's 1-0 victory over Croatia in the opening game. But the striker says "if you start sulking or not training properly it doesn’t have a good effect on the team.” Scotland lost its opening game to the Czech Republic but its hopes in London could be aided if Kieran Tierney is able to return from injury.www.wcn247.com