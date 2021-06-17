England's Rashford hoping to start vs. Scotland at Euro 2020

“Right, we’re closing - you need to drink up.”We’ve all heard that enough in our lives to know what it means. You’ve got about five minutes, 10 minutes - max. Sup a bit, neck a lot. Plastics if need be for the dregs, but there are usually more than dregs left. You ordered extra because you knew this time was coming. The time when the party wasn’t done, but it wasn’t going to be here anymore.This was different though. This is 10pm in Glasgow. Moreover - 10pm in Glasgow when Scotland have not just held England, but held them...