Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England's Rashford hoping to start vs. Scotland at Euro 2020

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

LONDON (AP) — England hosts Scotland at Wembley Stadium with a second victory in Group D set to secure progress to the round of 16 at the European Championship. Marcus Rashford will be hoping for a starting spot after only coming off the bench in England's 1-0 victory over Croatia in the opening game. But the striker says "if you start sulking or not training properly it doesn’t have a good effect on the team.” Scotland lost its opening game to the Czech Republic but its hopes in London could be aided if Kieran Tierney is able to return from injury.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Kieran Tierney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European Championship#The Czech Republic#Uk#Ap#Group D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldskiddle.com

Euro Fan Park - England vs. Scotland

The warm up act was brilliant. Got the crowd going. Great atmosphere, staff all very friendly and helpful. Food and drink very expensive for what they were, the app forgot two orders for our table as well. We didn't receive an order of 4 San Miguel's and 2 orders of Cheesey chips. Could see the screens for the match while it was on, shame it was a terrible game, appreciate that isn't the venues fault!
Sportsskiddle.com

Outdoor Screening: England VS Scotland

Outdoors Euro's 2021 Fan Park! at Box Yard Liverpool. Cheap drinks offer, pizza & more!. Customer reviews of Outdoor Screening: England VS Scotland. it took over an hour to get served a drink, and food we ordered during the first half wasnâ??t ready until after the match was finished. the slowest pint iâ??ve ever experienced.
FIFATelegraph

England vs Scotland, Euro 2020: What time is kick-off on Friday, what TV channel is it on and what's our prediction?

England will continue their pursuit of Euro 2020 glory with their second group game against old rivals Scotland at Wembley. This is the oldest international rivalry in the world, with the first meeting between these two taking place in 1872, in what FIFA has recognised as the first international football match in history. 4,000 people were in attendance in Glasgow that day to witness the 0-0 draw.
Sportsnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Your England & Scotland XIs for Friday's Wembley encounter

Who makes your England and Scotland XIs for Friday’s big Euros showdown?. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Scotland's hopes of Euro glory rest in the hands of an ENGLISH striker... Che Adams started on £40 a week at non-league Ilkeston, played for England's U20s and is now thriving in the Premier League as all roads lead to Wembley for Friday's grudge match

England did not want Che Adams, and for 45 minutes on Monday his adopted nation Scotland did not appear overly keen, either. Given their courtship of the 24-year-old dates back to 2017, Steve Clarke's decision to name him on the bench against Czech Republic - belatedly introducing him at half-time - was like arriving at the church and driving around the block a few more times.
SoccerWashington Post

International soccer’s oldest rivalry resumes with England vs. Scotland at Euro 2020

One could spend paragraph upon paragraph wading through the complexities of the England-Scotland dynamic, but for our purposes let’s simplify things to this: England and Scotland share an island (Great Britain) and a nation (the United Kingdom) but not a soccer team (except at the Olympics, which is a whole 'nother story). And when these two teams are forced to share nearly two acres of grass for 90 minutes, things tend to get a little salty.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Glasgow’s early night does not stop Scotland fans revelling in a famous day

“Right, we’re closing - you need to drink up.”We’ve all heard that enough in our lives to know what it means. You’ve got about five minutes, 10 minutes - max. Sup a bit, neck a lot. Plastics if need be for the dregs, but there are usually more than dregs left. You ordered extra because you knew this time was coming. The time when the party wasn’t done, but it wasn’t going to be here anymore.This was different though. This is 10pm in Glasgow. Moreover - 10pm in Glasgow when Scotland have not just held England, but held them...
Sports90min.com

England predicted lineup vs Scotland - Euro 2020

England play their second Euro 2020 fixture on Friday night, facing auld foes Scotland at Wembley. Gareth Southgate's men got off to the perfect start on Sunday, running out 1-0 winners over Croatia courtesy of a Raheem Sterling goal. That win wasn't enough to give them top spot heading into matchday two, although the Three Lions are surely in pole position to progress through to the group stage as Group D winners.
TravelThe Guardian

Scotland’s Covid travel ban extended to Manchester and Salford

Nicola Sturgeon has imposed a travel ban between Scotland and Manchester and Salford as a result of rising Covid cases. The restrictions, which will come into force from Monday, add to travel limits put in place last month as the Delta variant spread rapidly through the north of England. Speaking...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Scotland supporters head south for Friday's England game

Thousands of Scotland fans are heading south ahead of the team's game against England on Friday night. Train operators said many services were sold out to fans travelling to London for the Euro 2020 match at Wembley. With tickets limited due to Covid restrictions, fans have been urged not to...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford insists England 'aren't scared of ANY team' at Euro 2020 and Man United star says he is revved up for 'one of the biggest games' Three Lions will play at this tournament against Scotland

There is nobody better at getting his message heard than England forward Marcus Rashford. Whether he was discussing his recent reception with Barack Obama, his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson or his inspiring fight against child hunger, the 23-year-old, once again, hit all the right notes at St George's Park on Wednesday.