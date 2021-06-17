Sweden to throw off shackles against Slovakia at Euro 2020
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Sweden is promising a more expansive approach against Slovakia at the European Championship. That won’t be difficult. The Swedes had only 15% possession against Spain in their Group E opener and that is the lowest figure on record in the history of the tournament. Sweden coach Janne Andersson will say the game plan of defending deeply and compactly and then attempting to hit on the break worked. The final score was 0-0 against the best team in the group. That won’t be accepted Friday when they play a less possession-based opponent in Slovakia.www.wcn247.com