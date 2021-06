Tottenham are in talks with Gennaro Gattuso over becoming the club’s new manager. The Italian coach resigned from his position in charge of Serie A club Fiorentina on Thursday after only 23 days at the helm and is now close to completing a surprise move to north London. Spurs have been without a manager since sacking Jose Mourinho the week before their Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City following a dramatic slump in form, having topped the Premier League in November. Gattuso was named Fiorentina’s manager for the 2021-22 season on 25 May after he left his role at...