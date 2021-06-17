Croatia looks to fire up attack, stifle Schick at Euro 2020

Patrik Schick rose to the top of the Euro 2020 scorers chart with his third of the tournament as the Czech Republic beat Croatia 1-1 in Glasgow to advance to the last 16. Schick broke the Scots’ hearts on Monday with two goals to beat the hosts at Hampden Park 2-0, including an incredible strike from nearly 50 yards that will go down as one of the best in European Championship history. He had a much simpler task from the penalty spot to open the scoring, but Ivan Perisic’s superb strike early in the second half kept Croatia’s chances of reaching the knockout stage. The World Cup finalists will have to beat Scotland on Tuesday to either propel the Czechs to second place in Group D or very likely qualify as one of the top four teams in third place.