Croatia looks to fire up attack, stifle Schick at Euro 2020

By FRANK GRIFFITHS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Croatia’s chances of advancing in the European Championship hinge on firing up a struggling front line and containing Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick. Croatia has been under pressure to deliver at Euro 2020 after reaching the World Cup final three years ago. But the team was stifled against England in its first Group D match and lost 1-0. The Czech Republic is going into Friday's game at Hampden Park with confidence after beating Scotland 2-0 on Monday. Croatia playmaker Luka Modrić will need to step up his game after failing to shine against England.

