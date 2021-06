After being put on virtual lockdown in 2020 due to the pandemic, the beloved Coney Island Mermaid Parade is coming back in the flesh this year. Start getting your best Pirates Of Penzance cosplay outfit together, because the 39th Annual Mermaid Parade will take place on Sunday, September 12th. We're so happy, we just had a flashback to Mayor Bill de Blasio's first year in office.