St. Cloud State men's basketball coach Matt Reimer joined me on WJON today. He says students transferring isn't unusual and with the NCAA allowing student-athletes one free transfer without penalty that has and will lead to more transfers going forward. Reimer says he happy the majority of his players have chosen to stay with his program and those that are transferring are doing so for reasons other than playing time or unhappiness with the program. He says he likes to have a scholarship available for a possible transfer even late in the recruiting process. Reimer gave examples of impact players they've picked up in late July just over a month away from the beginning of the school year.