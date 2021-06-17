Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

I could be happy

FMyLife
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorry OP. Counseling really helps. Good luck in your new career!. Maybe turn the screens off for a bit. When you go online, it seems like everyone and their dog is depressed! And it can rub off on you. By aribanks | 11. Sorry OP. Counseling really helps. Good luck...

www.fmylife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Could Be Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Cats
Related
Family Relationshipsfindingcoopersvoice.com

I Wish I Could Have Told You

I think about you sometimes mama. 28 years old. You just had your first baby. You named him Cooper months before he was born. You painted his nursery blue. You went to birthing classes and read What To Expect When You Are Expecting. Your husband bought him a baseball glove...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

I Wish I Could Measure Love

In the early days of love, there’s a fascinating taste lingering in our days like the perfume of spring. And it is also lasting, which means that we don’t nourish this feeling only one of four seasons, it’s an evergreen predisposition. It may come as a surprise, some ask for the thrill, others realize they’re caught up in this bliss before they know it. The truth is that seldom do we see it coming, the mind is late and the heart is usually ahead doing all the preparations for the news. I wonder what the clues are to help me embrace this situation with great projects on my mind so that I would know when it’s really for real.
BaseballBless You Boys

Why is everyone so angry? I am happy

It seems to me that Americans are really angry most of the time these days. You see it most aspects of life including the posts here. I am enjoying this year of Tiger baseball and I see a turn around in the near future. 2021 is my expected date of significant progress. I am a happy guy.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
HealthBBC

'I could be with people and still feel alone'

The pandemic made an already difficult time for many college students even harder. College student Ana Carmona uses her photography skills to bring us a glimpse of what it was like to navigate the first year away from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Video by Hannah Long-Higgins, Photography by Ana...
Public HealthMedscape News

Happy Birthday! I Got You COVID

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. On March 6, 2020, I attended...
Workoutsdreamwidth.org

i also wish i could do pushups

But what does best even mean really? I readily acknowledge that I love terrible movies sometimes as long as they're entertaining. I don't know if I feel the same about books since it takes a lot more work to read a book than watch an hour and a half movie. ETA y'know, maybe the Mercy Thompson series would count, those books are like summer popcorn reading. Nothing special, but enjoyable characters doing entertaining things. I say this as someone who has reread the whole series so many times.
Musicjazziz.com

“What Reason Could I Give”

When approached about recording for Newvelle’s season two, bassist Chris Tordini rounded up a couple of old friends, vocalist Becca Stevens and guitarist Greg Ruggiero. Tordini and Stevens met at the New School in Manhattan and have played together in various settings for more than a decade. And Tordini and Ruggiero are likewise longtime musical comrades on the New York City jazz scene. On their 2019 recording Midnight Sun, the trio delve into a highly personalized set of standards, which begins and ends with songs by Ornette Coleman. In between, they interpret gems from the Great American Songbook, including the title track, Ellington’s “Prelude to a Kiss” and “My Funny Valentine.” The album’s kickoff song, “What Reason Could I Give,” is an eccentric choice, hailing from Coleman’s redefining 1971 recording Science Fiction. Stevens delivers the impossibly romantic lyric with great sincerity, sounding at once tremulous at the thought of life without her beloved, yet absolutely assured of her feelings. Tordini and Ruggiero offer supportive scaffolding, as they play in unison with the vocalist, then echo her emotions in a heartfelt instrumental interlude.
Relationship AdviceGrazia

'Like Many Other Brides-To-Be I'm Hoping For An Eventual Happy Ending'

The first time my partner and I had to cancel our wedding, it was crushing. Lockdown began two months before we were due to marry last May. The second time Covid thwarted our plans – for a rescheduled May 2021 do – the element of surprise was dulled; we felt numb. Now, we’ve postponed to August 2022, to avoid risking a repeat of all the admin that comes with rescheduling. Yet, we’ve been lucky: our guest list should stay intact, and the financial loss has been minimal.
Sportsinspiyr.com

Why I’m Happy I Broke My Neck

It began out as a perfect summer day. The weather was ideal: warm and balmy. A legitimate 82 at Black Gold (course in southern California) was a good day of golf for me. Driving home with the moon roof open and Van Morison blaring, a nice long nap was all I needed to round out the “perfect” day.
MusicKerrang

“I did a little cry because I was so happy to have it back”: What Download Pilot means to the fans

It doesn’t really matter who’s playing Download, does it? Of course, it’s important, but it’s a smaller part of a bigger selling point: Download rules because it’s Download. And the people who make it that way aren’t just the bands who come round once every few years, but the people who love it and come every year. Onsite at Download Pilot, along with the rush of seeing bands letting out a year of weirdness in all manner of exciting ways, there’s a feeling that everyone is just glad to be here.
Religionpblcoc.org

Where could I go but to the Lord?

James B. Coats wrote a hymn in 1940 that expresses the heart of every faithful Christian. Here we are, “Living below in this old sinful world,” and “striving alone to face temptations sore.” And, while “life here is grand with friends I love so dear,” it is not an easy life. So, as a Christian, whether I am facing life’s difficulties, Satan’s temptations or “the chilling hand of death,” honestly, “where could I go but to the Lord?”
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Regé-Jean Page: "I think of Bridgerton as a Happy Meal but with secret vitamins put in there"

The former Bridgerton star, in a Variety's Actors on Actors conversation with The Crown's Emma Corrin, explained his approach to his star-making role. "I was like, OK, cool. It's a period drama. It's Jane Austen-esque. Why are we doing this now? What does it have to contribute?" Page said, according to EW, explaining his thought process when he first read the script for the Netflix drama. "We have a couple hundred years between Jane Austen and where we're at now, which means we've got like five or six waves of feminism since. And so, in carrying the torch, we need to make some ground with it. Because Simon's an archetype that already exists. He's Darcy. He's Heathcliff. He's a tall, dark, brooding, emotionally stunted man." When Corrin shared that she thought Simon's journey was interesting "in terms of unpacking masculinity," Page took it one step further, likening the show - and the emotional journey of its heroes, both make and female - to a McDonald's hamburger. "We talk a lot with Bridgerton about it being female-centric, but also, what are men looking up to? What am I doing with this icon of masculinity? What's making this meal actually worth eating?" Page said. "I think of Bridgerton as a Happy Meal but with secret vitamins put in there. It's like a secretly healthy, organic burger."
RelationshipsThought Catalog

I Was The One, But You Couldn’t See It

In a world full of billions, I can’t believe I found the one. The one who changed me forever. You are the one I will endlessly compare everyone else to moving forward. You are the one that has inspired me to live a life full of adventure without fear of failure. You are the one that I would have crossed every ocean and mountain for, no matter how far. You are the one I prioritized over every single other human being that I came in contact with, even myself. I would have done anything to be with you because you are the one.
Relationship Advicenewsdio.com

I Struggle with Commitment: Could Therapy Help?

Do you tend to shy away from a new romantic partner, even when you really like them? Do you get nervous and dodge the question when your partner brings up taking the next step in your relationship? If so, you may identify as one who experiences trouble with commitment. Many...