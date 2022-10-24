ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Kim Kardashian & Victoria Beckham-Approved Exfoliator Is A Whopping 35% Off—But Not For Long

By Alicia Kort and Valeriya Chupinina
 4 days ago
I’ve been fighting acne on-and-off throughout my life , but it came back in a big way a few years ago. Washing my face with my hands never seemed to make my skin feel very clean. I started to get frustrated that I wasn’t seeing a difference in my skin despite adapting to a 7-step skincare routine. Then, as a holiday gift, my mom bought me the FOREO Luna Mini 2 (AKA the device that celebs like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Cindy Crawford have all gone on record praising ), and let me tell you, it’s been a game-changer.

After two months of using this cleansing brush twice a day, my skin finally started to clear. The breakouts almost completely stopped (aside from the occasional blemish here and there), my skin feels more elastic and it feels like my cleanser is actually getting rid of dirt, oil and dead skin cells.

So, I’m obviously more than excited to say that this wondrous gadget is 7% off right now , as part of Amazon’s Beauty Haul Event . Here, you can shop hair and skincare essentials for huge discounts right before the holidays hit full swing.

As my family and friends can attest, it’s difficult for me to change my routine, but I religiously use this silicone brush twice a day—no matter how tired I am. To use it, I put my cleanser on my face, wet the cleanser and move it in a circular motion around my skin for one minute, then I rinse. I usually just use the basic setting and don’t play around with the other seven vibration levels. I’ve been using it since December and haven’t had to recharge it once.

Even though this brush is a little pricey, usually retailing at $139, it’s worth adding to your cart. The pearl pink cleansing brush is only $95.20 today, so you’ll be saving $45 on it . I don’t know how long it will last though, so you should shop it now.

Pearl Pink Foreo LUNA Mini 2 $95.20

You can’t go wrong with you’ll be saving $45 on it . It’s one of the more popular color options out there. And this color way is also 35% off.

