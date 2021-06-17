Naples plastic surgeon merges practice with oculoplastic surgeon
Dr. Kiran Gill, founder of Aesthetics in Plastic Surgery by Kiran Gill, MD, has joined forces with Dr. Nadia Kazim, a board-certified ophthalmologist with specialty two-year fellowship training in oculoplastic surgery. The new partnership establishes an innovative, collaborative boutique practice and strengthens the practice’s services by providing specialized treatment of the eyes for complete facial rejuvenation.naples.floridaweekly.com