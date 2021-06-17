Cancel
Seattle, WA

LISTEN: John Carlson Show, June17--8am hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article8am hour -- GUEST: WSP Trooper Rick Johnson explains the on-going investigation into suspects throwing rocks at cars on Seattle freeways that have hospitalized some drivers, he says two descriptions have been given for suspects but no arrests have been made, there's no indication that the suspect is connected to nearby homeless tents along I-90, Carlson asks if drone cameras or undercover officers can crack this disturbing pattern of lawlessness in Seattle.

kvi.com
