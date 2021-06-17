LISTEN: John Carlson Show, June 17--7am hour

7am hour -- as Father's Day approaches this Sunday give us some important advice your father gave you when you were younger, KVI callers share their fatherly advice, the US Supreme Court votes 7-2 against a Texas Republican challenge to Obama Care, the King Co. GOP Chair vs. Inslee, GUEST: economist Steve Moore digs into the stat of 9 million jobs available yet unemployment claims are actually going up, GUEST: Pres. and CEO of Seattle Police Foundation, Cheri Skager, tells listeners how they can donate to a fund to continue the community service work started by fallen SPD officer Lexi Harris who was killed when she was hit by a car last week.