All the Comforts, All the Character in Bay St. Louis
Having spent her childhood in Bay St. Louis, Nancy McDonald has a special appreciation for the beauty and charm of the Mississippi coastline. “I grew up just a block from this property, which has been in my family since 1904, and I had a cottage here later in life,” she says. However, as her family began to grow and be parceled out during holidays, she and her husband, Ralph Ervine, realized they needed more space if their house was going to be the gathering place.www.southernhomemagazine.com